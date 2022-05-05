In Southland Your Times April 21, Orland Park Village Trustee Sean Kampas was misquoted in a story about an 11-year-old boy who launched a fundraising effort to aid Ukrainian refugees. Kampas said: “As the father of an 11-year-old daughter, I have some insight on the sacrifice of time, energy and effort you all put into this. Your parents must be very proud.” Southland Your Times regrets the error.
Correction
