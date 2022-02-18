 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction

Two incoming members of the Purdue Northwest Athletics Hall of Fame, Brooklyn (Short) Guenin and Cassidy (Deno) DeVillez, were misidentified in photo captions in Friday's print edition of the Times.

The Times regrets the error.

Tags

