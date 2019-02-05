Homicide location discrepancy
A story Tuesday about a homicide Sunday in Gary requires clarification. The Lake County coroner's office said the homicide occurred in the 800 block of North County Line Road. Police said the homicide occurred in the 900 block of North County Line Road.
Court hearing info wrong
A story Tuesday about a court hearing for William Michael Hawkins should have said a judge granted the prosecution's request to revoke bond in a robbery case and leave a $100,000 bond in a drug case unchanged. The Times regrets the error.
Pole measurement incorrect
In a story on page in Tuesday’s edition about the magnetic north pole, The Associated Press erroneously described the pole's change in speed. Its speed jumped from about 9 miles per year, not per hour. And it went to 34 miles per year, not per hour.