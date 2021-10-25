A story published Wednesday about opening statements in James McGhee's murder trial being delayed because of the sudden death of Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell requires clarification. When 27-year-old homicide victim Sidne-Nichole Buchanan went missing in July 2019, McGhee was on probation following his guilty plea to intimidation of a previous girlfriend. According to the 2018 plea agreement, McGhee admitted he threatened the previous girlfriend and drew a knife after she told him she no longer wanted to live with him.