{{featured_button_text}}

The Q&A with Cleveland Indians pitcher and Crown Point graduate Zach Plesac in Friday’s sports section misidentified Plesac’s father. Ron Plesac is Zach Plesac's father. The Times regrets the error. 

0
0
0
0
0

Mary Freda is a copy editor at The Times. She hails from the Region and is a proud Ball State CCIM alumna.