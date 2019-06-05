The Q&A with Cleveland Indians pitcher and Crown Point graduate Zach Plesac in Friday’s sports section misidentified Plesac’s father. Ron Plesac is Zach Plesac's father. The Times regrets the error.
Correction: Misidentification
Mary Freda
Mary Freda is a copy editor at The Times. She hails from the Region and is a proud Ball State CCIM alumna.
