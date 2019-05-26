A photo caption on page A3 in Saturday's paper misidentified a woman featured in the photo. The woman's correct name is Blanche Boyce. The Times regrets the error.
Correction
Tyler Wornell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Service
- Updated
Ad Vault
Ad Vault