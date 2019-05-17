The contact information was inadvertently omitted from the listing for the Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest in The Times Best of the Region section. It is 450 W. 100 North, Valparaiso, 219-462-0025, www.pnw.edu/gabis-arboretum. The Times regrets the error.
urgent
Correction
Mary Jane Grandinetti
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
promotion spotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
Print Ads
Transportation
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault