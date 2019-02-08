Two stories, published Oct. 25 and Jan. 30, about Alex Hughes, the man charged in the Sept. 30 Hobart Walmart shooting, and his girlfriend, Shaqueta L. Wright, require clarification and correction. Police sought a warrant to search Wright's Gary home for Hughes' cellphone, any 9 mm firearms and clothing matching the description of the clothes worn by Hughes at the time of the Walmart shooting. Officers found guns and marijuana in Wright's home when they executed the warrant Oct. 18, but did not find Hughes' cellphone, court records show. The Times regrets the error.