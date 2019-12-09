A story on holiday observances by members of the Church of Christ, Scientist in the Holidays Along the South Shore section in The Times Nov. 13 contains a misleading statement about the members' observances of Christmas. Though Christian Scientists place a special emphasis on gratitude to God on Thanksgiving, it is not meant "to eclipse the celebration of Jesus’ birth, when Bible study draws on the Gospel accounts of Jesus’ birth and provokes thought about the significance of this momentous event to our lives today," according to Sharon Andrews, Christian Science media and legislative liaison for Indiana.
The Times regrets the error.