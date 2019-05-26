A story in Sunday's sports section had the wrong starting time for Tuesday's Class 4A Chesterton Regional in softball. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The Times regrets the error.
Breaking
Print Ads
Heat
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
A story in Sunday's sports section had the wrong starting time for Tuesday's Class 4A Chesterton Regional in softball. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The Times regrets the error.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.