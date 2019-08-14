Due to an editing error, a story in Wednesday's edition about a man accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl contained inaccurate information about when police began investigating the case. Police began looking for the girl after a relative reported she might be with the defendant in Gary. Officers found her days later, after she refused to leave a bathroom at a Gary grocery store and told employees she was scared of a man in the parking lot.
The Times regrets the error.