Corrections

  • Updated
Hobart's Hometown Holiday parade steps off at noon Monday, leaving from the staging area at Hobart Middle School. It travels north on Lincoln Street onto Main Street to Old Ridge Road. It then heads west on Old Ridge Road to Washington Street. A story in Thursday's Times had the route incorrect.

The Kofi Baker show, “The Music of Cream,” will be presented at Gabis Arboretum, 450 W. 100 North, Valparaiso. For more information visit the events page of pnw.edu/gabis-arboretum. A listing in Thursday's Times had the location of the concert incorrect.

