A story last week about the outcome of a trial in Lake Criminal Court contained incorrect information. Jurors deliberated for several hours before finding Major Wilson, 67, guilty of two counts of criminal deviate conduct, one count of sexual battery, one count of burglary and one count of criminal confinement after deliberating for several hours. The jury returned not guilty verdicts on five other counts related to Wilson's alleged use of during the assault.

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.

