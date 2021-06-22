Lake Central High School announces new principal

ST. JOHN — The new principal for Lake Central High School was announced Monday night.

Erin Novak, who started at LCHS as an English teacher 18 years ago, was approved by the school board of trustees to serve as the next principal. Since coming to LCHS, she also has served as a dean and most recently, an assistant principal.

"I'm very eager to start working," Novak said.

After wishing him well, Novak said her predecessor, Sean Begley, left big shoes for her to fill. But she said she is ready to take on the role and eager to start working with the Lake Central families.

Monday night's meeting included other personnel changes such as the addition of a department head for the counseling department, a role that didn't previously exist. This person will be directly involved with the teachers, counselors and students, said Director of Human Resources and Personnel Terry Mucha.

Mucha said a lot of people have been hired over the past couple of weeks, and there still are open positions in the district.