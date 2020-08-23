Sand mining operations shift to different part of Porter County site

VALPARAISO — Crisman Sand has received zoning approval for mining in a different section of its property on County Road 400 East in Jackson Township, but that’s just the first step toward work beginning there.
The public hearing on the request was last month, but so many neighbors showed up that it was standing room only for Wednesday night’s Porter County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.
Attorney Todd Leeth, representing Crisman Sand, showed photographs and three drone videos of the property to show how the company has handled areas already mined at the site.
“You can see the water quality of that lake,” Leeth said. “It’s crystal clear.”
He showed before, during and after photos so the board could see how the steep slopes after mining sand were softened to make the lake more natural. The company planted seeds to revegetate the area, and “Mother Nature has done her part as well,” he said.
Under state law, Crisman Sand’s mineral extraction efforts at the site have been unregulated so far. But mining closer to the county road puts the operation there within range for county regulations to apply to that part of the site.
Board members had asked the company last month for a plan that shows how the previously mined areas will be treated so it wouldn’t be just a series of large holes in the ground. Leeth showed what has be done in the past to indicate what is being promised for the future.
In the new section, a five-foot-high berm and trees are planned to screen the sand mine from neighbors’ view.
Last month, neighbors complained about the noise and dust created by crushing concrete. The company has since stopped that practice and won’t do so again before the county and the company can agree on whether it’s permitted, Leeth said.
The mining operation includes an area where clean fill is accepted, sometimes after normal business hours. That happens when an emergency occurs and utility crews are cleaning up fallen trees or similar work, Crisman Sand President Glenda Snyder said. For big construction projects like a new hospital, Saturday hours are sometimes necessary as well, she said.
The county desperately needs areas for dumping clean fill, board member Luther Williams said.
To control dust on site, the company recently bought a 4,000-gallon water tanker truck, Leeth said.
Attorney Terry Hiestand, representing two neighbors, asked about unauthorized access to the property.
“It’s an 84-acre parcel. I can’t fence the entire parcel,” Leeth said.
If trespassers are found on the property, police are summoned, Snyder said.
Crisman Sand’s request was approved with a string of conditions attached. Board member Dr. Brian Damitz abstained; the others voted to approve.
Indiana
Lake County
LaPorte County
Gary
Merrillville
Beverly Shores
Hammond municipal buildings
WiseWay Market
Strack & Van Til
Walt's Food Center
Menard's
Meijer
Jewel-Osco
Horseshoe Casino
Illinois Secretary of State
Indianapolis
Starbucks
Walmart
Sam’s Club
Costco
Best Buy
Kohl's
Kroger
Dollar Tree
Target
CVS
Lowe's
Home Depot
PetSmart
Walgreens
Aldi
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!