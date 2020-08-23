Sand mining operations shift to different part of Porter County site

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Crisman Sand has received zoning approval for mining in a different section of its property on County Road 400 East in Jackson Township, but that’s just the first step toward work beginning there.

The public hearing on the request was last month, but so many neighbors showed up that it was standing room only for Wednesday night’s Porter County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.

Attorney Todd Leeth, representing Crisman Sand, showed photographs and three drone videos of the property to show how the company has handled areas already mined at the site.

“You can see the water quality of that lake,” Leeth said. “It’s crystal clear.”

He showed before, during and after photos so the board could see how the steep slopes after mining sand were softened to make the lake more natural. The company planted seeds to revegetate the area, and “Mother Nature has done her part as well,” he said.

Under state law, Crisman Sand’s mineral extraction efforts at the site have been unregulated so far. But mining closer to the county road puts the operation there within range for county regulations to apply to that part of the site.