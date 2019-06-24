A story in Sunday's editions incorrectly stated St. John will pay $3.3 million to BLB St. John, the developer of the Gates of St. John subdivision, as part of a settlement with the developer over construction of a sewer by BLB.
That is the amount the developer had sought as part of the original lawsuit filed against the town 18 months ago, but, following mediation last month, the settlement only requires the town to annex about 200 acres adjacent to the subdivision and rezone it for single-family planned unit development use with an average lot size of 11,200 square feet.
The developer also agrees to build a bike path to serve the area and to donate easements and/or property needed for two well sites.
The Times regrets the error.