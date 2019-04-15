An editorial in Sunday's Forum section should have said the River Forest school referendum would assess an addition $1.19 tax rate on every $100 in assessed value.
We regret the error.
Editor
Marc Chase is a veteran investigative reporter, columnist and editor of more than two decades. He currently leads The Times news staff as local news editor. He can be reached at 219-933-3327.
