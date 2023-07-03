Haire Group, a Merrillville-based corrugated box machinery manufacturer, has added a new client services manager.

The 45-year-old company hired Tina Christiansen to serve in the role of maintaining long-term relationships with clients.

She started her career in the golf industry and has long worked in customer service.

Outside of work, Christiansen also has served as a volunteer for the VNA Hospice Center and the VNA Phoenix Center.

“In 1976, Tom Haire founded our company with a philosophy based on taking care of our people, taking care of our customers, doing the right thing and having fun," Haire Group President Mike Mulroe said. "Tina embodies that philosophy and in a short amount of time has taken our customer intimacy strategy to the next level. She’s engaging our customers in a way that ensures we’re getting their insights to improve all facets of our business to consistently exceed the customers’ expectations. We’re thrilled she’s leading this effort for us.”

Haire Group sells products like rotary die cutters, flexo folder gluers and scrap masters. It also supplies pre-owned products, parts and supports.

The company's sales have been strong, owner and chief operating officer Keith Umlauf said. The business continues to expand its inventory.

"Haire Group continued to grow and expand. In addition to our Apstar line of flexo folder gluers and rotary die cutters and the Encore set-up-while-run line of flexo folder gluers and rotary die cutters, we began selling the Engico Jumbo flexo folder gluer," he said. "With our expansive line of machinery, we are able to pair clients with the best machinery solutions for the best value to meet their specific needs."