Today's deal, from a Grand National Teams semifinal, appeared in the excellent Daily Bulletin at the ACBL Summer NABC. (See acbl.org.) South judged to open 1NT despite his five-card major. North's two diamonds was a "transfer," and then South showed maximum values plus good hearts.
Against four hearts, West led his singleton spade, and East took the ace and returned the queen: king, ruff. West then led the jack of diamonds.
South seemed to have a trump and a spade to lose, but he cashed his minor-suit winners before leading a trump. When West won, he had to lead a minor, and South ruffed in dummy and pitched his last spade, making four.
CLEAR ERROR
The Daily Bulletin writer extolled South's play, but it was routine. West made a clear error, however, by not taking his ace of trumps at Trick Three. The bidding marked South with both minor-suit aces, and West should have foreseen being end-played if he kept his ace.
Four hearts failed at the other table. I would hope so.
DAILY QUESTION
You hold: S A Q J 2 H Q D 8 7 6 3 2 C 10 8 4. The dealer, at your left, opens one diamond. Your partner doubles, and the next player passes. What do you say?
ANSWER: You can't consider passing the double for penalty; your diamonds are nowhere near strong enough. Moreover, it's wrong to "headhunt" for a penalty when you have strong offensive prospects. You may have a game at spades. Your hand is worth a jump to two spades to invite.