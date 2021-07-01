Costly free finesse

When I watched today's deal in my club's penny game, Unlucky Louie was unhappy when it was over.

Against Louie's 3NT, West led a low spade: three, jack, queen. Louie led a club next, and West played low. East captured dummy's queen and returned the eight of spades: deuce, nine, ace. West won the next club and took the king and two more spades for down one.

"The opening lead gave me a free finesse," Louie grumbled, "and I still went down."

"You need to beware of 'free' anything," Cy the Cynic told him. "I thought air was free until the first time I bought a large bag of potato chips."

First spade

Louie can make 3NT: He lets East's jack win the first spade. East returns a spade: queen, king, ace. Louie starts the clubs, and if West wins, his only entry to his spades is gone. If East wins, he has no more spades, and Louie has time to force out West's high club and win 10 tricks.

To win the first spade would be right only if West held both the A-K of clubs and five spades: not likely.

