Today’s layout should have been as easy to read as the top line of an eye chart.

Against 3NT, West led the four of hearts, the unbid suit. Dummy played low, and East took the king and returned a heart to the ace. South then lost a diamond finesse to West’s king. He won the next heart, cashed three diamonds and led a club from dummy to his jack. He had nine tricks: three clubs, two hearts, three diamonds and a spade.

Impaired

East’s visualization was impaired. South’s strength-showing “reverse” bid of two diamonds suggested longer clubs, and West’s heart lead of the deuce suggested a four-card holding. So South’s pattern was probably 1-3-4-5, and he surely had a heart stopper to bid 3NT.

East can’t beat the contract with heart tricks. At Trick Two he must lead the king of spades in case South’s singleton is the queen. Assuming West has an entry (and if he doesn’t, 3NT is cold), the defense will also win three spades and a heart.

This week: counting on defense.

Daily question