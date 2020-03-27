"When I'm declarer," a learning player at my club sighed to me, "I need a 'clear memory' key for my brain. By the 13th trick, I can't remember what happened at trick one."

Counting the hand takes experience and practice, but anyone can do it. Against today's four spades, West cashes the K-A of hearts and shifts to the nine of diamonds. Declarer takes the king and leads the ace and a second trump, and West wins and exits with a trump. East discards two diamonds.

Missing trump

South wins in dummy, discards a club on the ace of diamonds and ruffs a diamond. West discards a heart. South then ruffs his last heart in dummy. East discards a diamond.

To succeed, South must pick up the clubs. East must hold either K-x or K-x-x.

If South has paid attention, he will know what to do. West started with three trumps, six hearts and two diamonds, hence two clubs. Since South's only chance is to find West with 10-x in clubs, he must lead dummy's jack.

Daily question

You hold: S A 10 8 7 6 H 10 9 2 D K C A Q 4 3. You open one spade, your partner bids two clubs, you raise to three clubs and he tries three diamonds. What do you say?

Answer: Your partner is looking for game (and may be headed for slam), and all of your honors look good. Your ace of spades and fitting king of diamonds will be useful. Jump to five clubs to suggest good club support and prime values. If partner bids six clubs, you will cheer.

