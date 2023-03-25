Bet on country music star Billy Currington coming to Hard Rock Casino this spring.

The multi-platinum artist will play the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue in Gary on Friday, May 19. Doors open at 7 p.m.

"Billy Currington’s latest album bears the breezy title Summer Forever, but the talented Georgia native has spent more than a decade in the spotlight proving he’s truly a man for all seasons. Possessing one of the smoothest and most distinct voices in any genre of music, Currington is equally skilled at delivering upbeat summertime anthems as well as exploring the complexities of life and love with a poignant ballad." Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

His self-titled debut album came out on Mercury Records in 2008. He's since had 11 No. 1 singles, including “Don’t Hurt Like It Used To," “Good Directions,” “Let Me Down Easy,” “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” “People Are Crazy,” “That’s How Country Boys Roll,” “Hey Girl” and “We Are Tonight.”

In addition to his chart-topping commercial success, he's won a lot of critical acclaim over the course of his career as a country music artist.

"Over the years, the self-effacing Georgia boy has amassed an impressive list of accolades. He won the Hottest Video of the Year honor at the fan-voted CMT Music Awards for 'Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right' in 2006," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The same year, he received an ACM nod for Top New Male Vocalist. His hit duet with Shania Twain, 'Party for Two,' earned nominations from both the CMA and ACM. 'People Are Crazy' took Currington’s already hot career to another level. He earned Grammy nominations for Male Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song in addition to being nominated for Single and Song of the Year from the Country Music Association."

Tickets start at $50 for the seated 21+ show.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.