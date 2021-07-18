 Skip to main content
Couple marks 50th
Mike P. and Charlene Kamanaroff of Merrillville are celebrating their Golden Anniversary on July 24. 2021. They were married at St. Joseph the Worker Church in Gary. Mike taught at Lowell High School and Charlene taught at Homer Iddings School in Merrillville. They have one daughter, Christie Michelle, of Munster.

