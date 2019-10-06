EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Kirk Cousins threw two touchdowns to Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook ran for 132 yards and the Minnesota Vikings made life miserable for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants in every way possible in a 28-10 victory Sunday.
The win came just a week after the Vikings (3-2) did little in a 16-6 loss to the Bears and Thielen insisted the team had to stop being one dimensional on offense, relying solely on the run.
And that's exactly what Minnesota did. It hit the Giants (2-3) with a bit of everything — pass, run and the defense — in ending the two-game winning streak Jones engineered since replacing Eli Manning at quarterback. The Vikings gained 490 yards on offense and took a knee inside the New York 5 to end the game.
The Vikings defense limited New York to 211 yards and sacked Jones four times. Cousins completed 22 of 27 for a season-high 306 yards and had touchdown passes of 15 and 9 yards to Thielen. The receiver, who complained after a two-catch, 6-yard game against Chicago, finished with seven catches for 130 yards.