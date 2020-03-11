Cover columns

David Uran

Crown Point Mayor

"This coming decade is poised to be one that will define the Region for the next 50 years."

Page 11.

Matt Murphy

Valparaiso Mayor

"Beginning a new decade is an excellent time for looking ahead, envisioning our communities for the coming decade and beyond."

Page 36

Brian Snedecor

Hobart Mayor

"As one of the oldest communities in Lake County, we believe the advantages that powered our past will drive our future."

Page 28

Anthony Copeland

East Chicago Mayor

"As a leader of one of Lake County's first communities, I believe fiscal responsibility is one key to a brighter tomorrow."

Page 19

