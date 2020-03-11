Cover columns

Cover columns

  • Updated

David Uran

Crown Point Mayor

"This coming decade is poised to be one that will define the Region for the next 50 years."

Page 11.

Matt Murphy

Valparaiso Mayor

"Beginning a new decade is an excellent time for looking ahead, envisioning our communities for the coming decade and beyond."

Page 36

Brian Snedecor

Hobart Mayor

"As one of the oldest communities in Lake County, we believe the advantages that powered our past will drive our future."

Page 28

Anthony Copeland

East Chicago Mayor

"As a leader of one of Lake County's first communities, I believe fiscal responsibility is one key to a brighter tomorrow."

Page 19

+3 
Matt Murphty

Matt Murphy

 Provided
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts