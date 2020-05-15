COVID-19 and mental health

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Our country is amid one of the most difficult times in our history. COVID-19 has changed the way that we live in the United States and the entire world.

We have added new vocabulary to our arsenals like social distancing, PPE and flattening the curve. We no longer hug, shake hands, or speak to one another unless we are six feet apart. We now have markings in the supermarkets that tell us where to stand. Some stores even have one way signs on the floors that indicate which way you should enter the aisle.

Now, through all this, there are some positives. People are washing their hands like never before; people are sanitizing and wiping down all common areas, leaving us smelling the fresh scent of disinfectant. Gas prices are low, and I even got a check back from my car insurance company.

With all the issues and concerns throughout this pandemic, one of my biggest concerns has been about the mental health and other social conditions that people are dealing with during this difficult time. Social distancing (staying home) has become a necessary way for us to flatten the curve.