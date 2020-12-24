Covid and division fuel Rudolf's latest album

This week, I am going to write about a guy who shares a name with a famous reindeer of legend, although spelled differently.
This guy doesn't pull sleighs, but he sure rings some bells with the prolific output of music that has made him a bit of a legend in his own right. Today's column lead focuses on South Sider string instrumentalist, Dave Rudolf, a musical Renaissance man in that he writes, records, produces, arranges, self-releases albums via his own Moneytree Records label.
Although he is a rather creative lad in even the best of times, the Grammy-nominated artist with gold records on his studio wall, has spent this year of COVID-19 madness and isolation doing what he loves and does best -- creating new original music.
Rudolf phoned "The Local Scene" to announce that he had recently released his 39th album, "The Ebb & Flow," a 15-song collection remotely recorded with a host of guest players that include many names that often pepper this very column throughout the year. Among them are John Chorney, Jack Whittle, Dan Lemmon and Al Joseph.
"I had just released my 38th album 'As The Town Turns to Dust' at the end of February 2020, just in time for the pandemic to shut down everything," said Rudolf. "Great timing! So I figured I should write another album right away and the result is the 15 tunes on this new CD." The biggest challenge according to the veteran entertainer was learning to produce a cohesive collection of music while working with remotely recorded tracks sent in from the various performers.
Rudolf saw it as the need for "an old dog to learn new tricks" and took that challenge on with fingers crossed and lauded his musical guests for their patience during the process.
"I wrote 12 of these songs in a three week period, and two of the songs featured on the new album are cover songs (Bill Wither's "Ain't No Sunshine" and Bo Diddley's "Who Do You Love?"). This is a Coronavirus album written and recorded in a very politically divided time, so many of the tunes here reflect that reality of what was happening when I wrote them," he said.
"The Ebb & Flow" is a worthy addition to the vast Rudolf catalog, which I would be remiss to not note in this Christmas Eve column, includes a trilogy of regional holiday classics -- "Bubba Christmas," "A Completely Cracked Christmas," and "Dave's Tropical Christmas."
I would suggest one Google a few of those rather quirky holiday ditties to enjoy while guzzling eggnog this evening around the Yule fire. More: daverudolf1.com and www.facebook.com/dave.rudolf.
Another Local Music Maker Lost
Schererville resident Larry Lease, age 62, passed away Dec. 11 after a long illness. He was a fellow native of Highland and a former classmate of mine at Highland High School. I first saw Lease perform as a teenager during a convocation at the school's Monbeck Auditorium, where his guitar skills impressed all in the room.
Larry is perhaps best remembered to local music fans for his time in the NWI group, Innocent Eyes during the late '80s. Along with Lease on guitar, Innocent Eyes included Greg Starrett, Billy Rak,Don Nedburg, Ken Kalicky and Kenny Gospodarek. Aside from his work with full bands, Larry developed a very popular one man show where by using technology, he would create a wall of sound effects to accompany himself.
An accomplished writer and producer/engineer, Larry also wrote and recorded some very impressive original material heavily influenced by his musical heroes Jimi Hendrix and Prince. His love of animals has prompted the request from the Lease family that memorials be made in his name to Humane Indiana (421 45th St.) in Munster (humaneindiana.org). My condolences to the Lease family and the many friends and fellow music makers he leaves behind.
MUSIC NOTES
• This Saturday, The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart brings back the 1980s hair metal, head banging days. Break out your leather pants, and stock up on Aqua-Net as the MTV Headbangers Ball-era gets a reboot with a trio of tribute bands -- Motley II (Motley Crue), 5184 (Van Halen) and Photograph (Def Leppard). Doors at 7 p.m. with music at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all ages show are $10. More: 219-942-1670 or facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• Pop/rock covers spanning the '70s to now will be heard on Saturday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter from 7-10 p.m. as Leroy's welcomes High Street Lite. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Valparaiso's Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) features The Nick Danger Band on Friday for a 7 p.m. performance. More: 219-309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• Northwest Indiana country singer/songwriter Nate Venturelli's newly released single, "Union Man," written about his grandfather's life growing up and becoming a union steel worker has gotten recognition and support from various unions around the country on their social media pages. A client of NWI's G4 Entertainment, Venturelli said he is humbled and honored by the strong response and support of "Union Man," now available on iHeart, Spotify, iTunes, Applemusic, Napster, YouTube Music, Amazon, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal and many other global distributors. More: nateventurelli.com. Hear "Union Man" at: https://youtu.be/F__0YoCbO-E.
• The Strings Beyond Description will be found doing their monthly pickin' performance tonight at Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. Then Jammin' Joe Marcinek will be rockin' the other side of the holiday weekend with a little help from his friends from Fresh Hops -- drummer Kevin Mardirosian and bassist Ian Gill. More: finnegansdyer.com or 219-865-9896.
• The dynamic duo -- James Gedda and Jack Whittle -- mix up country and blues originals and covers a final time in 2020 when they pair up on Dec. 30 from 7-10 p.m. at Up Your Alley (1048 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Schereville. More: facebook.com/jamesgeddamusic.
• NWI rock fans are invited to call in live and share their 2021 New Year resolutions this Sunday from 6-9 p.m. on my radio program, "Needle Drop," heard regionally on WIMS- AM 1420/95.1FM and also simulcast in Valparaiso on 106.7FM. The weekly classic rock-formatted program has me joined in studio by co-host Mariah Land, as we return radio to the old school sound of playing only vinyl records. Warm up Sundays with a few pops, clicks and crackles while requesting favorite artists and sharing your resolutions. Call 219-861-1632.
• Chicago author Bud Monaco’s fifth novel, “SIX MORE: Action, Suspense, Adventurous, Comedic, and Romantic Short Stories,” again takes readers on scintillating escapades throughout a variety of Chicago locations, and one, non-fiction, fact-filled story of events that took place in war-torn Europe during World War Two. Monaco has been part of the Chicago music scene since the 1970s and is co-founder of So-Pro, a South Side entertainment production company known for its decades-long series of holiday blues jams. More: sopromusic.com.
• Happy Holidays to all. As we gear up for 2021, please remember to support the amazingly talented musicians that are part of the Northwest Indiana cultural fabric. Music is medicine and with it, life is better lived and enjoyed by us all.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him beatboss@aol.com.