Covid and division fuel Rudolf's latest album

This week, I am going to write about a guy who shares a name with a famous reindeer of legend, although spelled differently.

This guy doesn't pull sleighs, but he sure rings some bells with the prolific output of music that has made him a bit of a legend in his own right. Today's column lead focuses on South Sider string instrumentalist, Dave Rudolf, a musical Renaissance man in that he writes, records, produces, arranges, self-releases albums via his own Moneytree Records label.

Although he is a rather creative lad in even the best of times, the Grammy-nominated artist with gold records on his studio wall, has spent this year of COVID-19 madness and isolation doing what he loves and does best -- creating new original music.

Rudolf phoned "The Local Scene" to announce that he had recently released his 39th album, "The Ebb & Flow," a 15-song collection remotely recorded with a host of guest players that include many names that often pepper this very column throughout the year. Among them are John Chorney, Jack Whittle, Dan Lemmon and Al Joseph.