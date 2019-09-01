Crawfish and Shrimp Etouffee
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups diced onion
1/2 cup diced green bell pepper
1/2 cup diced celery
2 large garlic cloves, minced
1 (8-ounce) jar clam juice
Fresh cherry tomatoes, cut in halves or 1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
1 1/2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
2 pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 pounds of crawfish tailmeat
2 tablespoons butter
Green onions, sliced
White rice, for serving
DIRECTIONS: To make a roux, whisk together oil and flour in a large heavy saucepan over medium to medium-low heat. (Cast iron is perfect, but any heavy-bottomed pot or pan will do). Once combined, it is easier to use a wooden spoon to stir. Stir continuously for at least 20 minutes, until mixture turns a dark caramel color. It should darken very slowly. If it darkens too fast, turn down the heat. The roux will burn if the heat is too high or you don't stir continuously. Be sure to really stir all the way up to the edges of the pot. You don't want any of the mixture to stay in one spot for too long.
Turn heat to low and add onion, green pepper, and celery to roux. It will start to sizzle loudly and darken some in color. Cook 5 minutes or until vegetables are soft.
Add garlic and cook 30 seconds.
Add clam or seafood stock juice, Cajun seasoning, black and white pepper and salt. Bring to a boil and simmer 15 minutes.
Add shrimp and crawfish tailmeat and cook 2 to 3 minutes. Turn heat off and add butter. Stir to mix it in.
Serve with green onions and white rice and additional hot sauce, if desired.
From John Moultrie