Creative corn recipes: Make diverse dishes with one of the season's favorite vegetables

If you've got a surplus of corn on hand, there are many dishes to make to satisfy your family for dinner or for a small backyard gathering of friends.
Corn remains one of the favorite vegetables of summer. Home cooks can create all kinds of dishes from salads and chowders to casseroles, tasty sides or even muffins with the yellow veggie.
"For the freshest taste, it's best to buy any variety of corn in husks, " writes Cathy Thomas, author of "Melissa's Great Book of Produce." She advises to "look for plump kernels and green husks, avoding any that look dried out."
In the book, Taylor also talks about the different varieties of corn, from Baby and Bicolor to White. She touts to creative uses of corn and also offers a fresh California Succotash.
The book also states that corn can be successfully added to everything from soup and stir-fries to pancakes and polenta.
Home cooks looking for some recipes to add to their summer menus can try the following dishes.
Salmon Corn Chowder
Servings: 8
Start to finish: 40 minutes
2 pounds skinless salmon fillets
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/3 cup minced shallots
6 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth
6 Yukon gold potatoes (about 2 pounds), scrubbed and cut into 1/2-inch dice
4 cups corn kernels (from about 8 ears)
1 cup half-and-half
3 tablespoons minced fresh dill
Kosher or coarse salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
For garnish (choose one or both):
Sliced scallions
Crumbled cooked bacon
Minced fresh dill
DIRECTIONS: Cut the salmon into 1-inch pieces. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add half the salmon and saute just until the outside turns opaque, about 2 minutes. Remove from the skillet with a slotted spoon, melt the remaining tablespoon of butter, and repeat with the other half of the salmon.
Over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil in a stockpot or very large saucepan. Add the shallots and saute until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the broth, increase the heat to high and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium-high and add the potatoes. Partially cover the pot, keep the broth at a simmer, and cook until the potatoes are tender, 12 to 15 minutes.
In a blender or food processor, combine 1 cup of the corn kernels with the half-and-half. Use a slotted spoon to scoop out about 1/2 cup of cooked potatoes and add those to the bender, and puree until smooth. Add the mixture along with the remaining corn kernels and the dill back into the pot, and return to just barely a simmer. Simmer gently for 2 minutes, add the partially cooked salmon, season with salt and pepper and simmer for another 2 minutes until the salmon is just cooked through. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed and serve hot, with whatever garnishes you like.
From Associated Press
Hoosier Corn Queso Dip
1 can (15 1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
1 can (4 1/2 ounces) chopped green chiles, undrained
1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
1 package White Chicken Chili Seasoning Mix
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix all ingredients, except cilantro, in large bowl until well blended.
Spoon into lightly greased 1 1/2- to 2-quart baking dish.
Bake 20 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with cilantro. Serve with corn chips or tortilla chips.
From McCormick
Fresh Corn Spoonbread With Sharp Cheddar And Chiles
Servings: 6
Start to finish: 1 hour, 10 minutes (45 active)
2 cups fresh corn kernels
2 cups buttermilk
2/3 cup fine yellow cornmeal
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne, optional
4 ounces extra-sharp cheddar cheese, coarsely grated
One 4.5 ounce can chopped green chilies, drained
4 large eggs, separated, at room temperature
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
In a blender, puree 1 cup of the corn with 1 cup of the buttermilk until smooth.
DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 425 F. In a medium saucepan stir together the pureed corn with the remaining buttermilk, cornmeal, butter, salt and cayenne, if using, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat and simmer, whisking constantly, 3 minutes. Remove from the heat, stir in the cheese, chilies and the remaining 1 cup corn kernels; let cool while you beat the egg whites.
In a bowl with electric beaters beat the whites with a pinch of salt until they are frothy, add the cream of tartar and beat until they form soft peaks. Add the yolks to the cornmeal mixture, whisking constantly. Stir one-fourth of the whites into the cornmeal mixture and then fold in the remaining whites gently until they are just incorporated. Spread the mixture evenly in a buttered shallow 8-inch square baking dish and bake on a rack in the lower third of the oven until set, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve immediately.
From Associated Press
Mexican Grilled Corn
Start to finish:
Servings: 4-8
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
3 tablespoons sour cream or Mexican crema
1/4 cup cotija cheese, divided
1 teaspoon finely minced garlic
1 teaspoon ancho or chipotle chili powder
8 ears shucked corn
2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
1 lime, halved
Smoked paprika (optional) and additional lime wedges to garnish
DIRECTIONS: Preheat the grill to medium high.
In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise; sour cream; 3 tablespoons of the cheese; garlic and chili powder. Transfer the mixture to a plate, and spread it out a bit.
Brush the corn with the melted butter. Grill the corn for 8 minutes, until it is nicely browned in spots. Roll the corn in the mayo mixture, and place on a serving platter. Squeeze the lime over the corn, sprinkle with the remaining tablespoon of cheese, then sprinkle with smoked paprika if desired. Add the lime wedges, and serve immediately.
From Associated Press
