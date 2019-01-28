HIGHLAND – New crime numbers show it is getting safer for Highland neighborhoods and businesses.
"We've kept records since 1968 and, even though the population and business district increased from 1968, both burglaries and robberies have never been lower than last year," said Police Chief Pete Hojnicki.
Those statistics are from the latest Uniform Crime Report, which is an official compilation of crime data across the country from the FBI.
Last year was the lowest robbery rate on record with only two, whereas 2005 was the worst year with 35.
Last year also set a record low in burglaries with 29. The worst year was 1980 with 185.
Hojnicki also pointed out a couple more "firsts" with zero incidents during the six-day Independence Day Festival at Main Square Park and on Halloween.
And, as is usually the case, there were no homicides in Highland last year.
The highest homicide year is shared by 1986 and 2001 with two each.
One area that rose was assaults with 83.
The lowest year for assaults was 1969 with 10; the worst year was 1976 with 157.
One rape occurred in 2018, whereas most years have between none and two — with a high of six in 2005.
There were 493 cases of larceny last year.
The lowest larceny year was 1971 with 203; the worst was 1997 with 1,008.
Hojnicki added that some other crime categories were at "very near record lows."
Vehicle theft last year totaled 45 compared to a high of 258 in 1991. The lowest year was 2016 with 32.
Vandalism enjoyed a much better year in 2018 with 164.
This compares with a high of 577 in 2006; and a low of 154 in 2015.
The UCR report shows the total number of Highland crimes in 2018 was 654.
This compares to the all-time low of 422 in 1971 and the worst year of 1975 with 1,389.
Hojnicki and Commander John Banasiak issued a news release to thank all the police officers, civilian helpers, volunteers — and the public — for creating a safer environment for households, businesses and visitors.
Banasiak noted that a plainclothes tactical unit has proven effective for home and business surveillance.
Registration for this can be done by emailing j.koedyker@highland.in.gov.
The officers added that the lowering crime rate is also due to social media, which offers instant exposure of criminal activity.
"We feel we had a good year in Highland and we want to let our residents and business community know what is going on," Banasiak said.