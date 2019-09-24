Crossroads Beauty Show for hair care professionals returns to Schererville

One of the largest hair care and beauty industry conferences in Indiana returns to Schererville for the sixth time next month.
The Crossroads Beauty Expo will take place at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Patrician Event Center, 410 U.S. 30, with doors opening to the public at 3 p.m. Continuing education classes for professional hair stylists will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. that day.
Organizer Eric Hanspard with Team Barber Indiana, who works as a barber in Hammond, said the classes would cover subjects like lashes, coloring, cutting, fading and custom hairpieces for men.
"Continued education is no longer required in Indiana for beauty professionals and aestheticians," he said. "That's unfair. It's unfair to the public. Continued education is a must for all businesses."
The Crossroads Beauty Expo still will give local barbers and beauty professionals the opportunity to brush up on their skills and learn about best practices. Hanspard said the event has grown into one of the largest in the Midwest, after mega-conferences like America's Beauty Show at McCormick Place in Chicago and the Premier Beauty Classic in Columbus, Ohio.
"We had about 472 participants in our first year," he said. "Last year, we had 2,700, our most ever. We're hoping to top that this year."
The annual event will feature many contests, including a battle of the brushes, a best fade and style competition and a freestyle design contest. Participants can win cash prizes of up to $500.
Adrian "The Barber Bishop" Burney, America board-certified colorist Kelly Ann Glavas and Erica "Lash Diva" Drayton are among the practitioners who will make appearances at The Crossroads Beauty Expo this year. Also, 27 vendors will be on hand to showcase various hair care products.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit teambarberindiana.com or visit 219-512-3424.