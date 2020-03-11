Crossroads Chamber celebrates 10-year anniversary

MERRILLVILLE — Ten years ago, the former Merrillville and Crown Point Chambers of Commerce announced a "historic" partnership and created the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The partnership was recognized by the Indiana secretary of state on Feb. 16. Brian Popp, of Laszlo & Popp, served as the first chairman of the board of directors at Crossroads.

A decade later, the chamber now hosts 650 businesses on a regular basis for networking opportunities.

“We are excited to celebrate our 10-year anniversary as the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce,” Deann Patena, president and CEO of the chamber, said in a news release.

“Combining two of the Region’s strongest Chambers of Commerce, from Merrillville and Crown Point, really was a visionary move that showed what two strong communities can accomplish when they work together."

Patena, who started as CEO on Jan. 6, added the chamber is looking forward to future growth.