Crown Point Community Foundation awards nearly $1.5 million in grants a year

For 32 years, the Crown Point Community Foundation has carried out its mission of enhancing the quality of life in the Region by facilitating charitable giving, initiating responses to targeted needs and building permanent named endowment funds to support nonprofit organizations in the community and beyond through grants and special projects.

Thanks to the generosity of individuals, families and businesses, the CPCF administers more than 360 funds and distributes nearly $1.5 million in grants and scholarships benefiting residents every year. One of 700 community foundations in the country, it also has been instrumental in providing financial support to charities that have struggled in the pandemic.

The CPCF disburses funds to cover projects, equipment and care.

Grants cover a wide range of areas including youth development, education, recreation, religion, community improvement and housing. From safe shelter for expectant mothers to infrastructure needs at churches and parks to supporting foster pet programs, the CPCF helps in myriad ways to touch countless individuals.

“The most visible way that the CPCF makes a difference to those in our community is through our annual grantmaking and scholarship programs. Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations that provide direct support to address specific community needs can apply for grants to advance their mission, community programs and projects,” said CPCF President Mary Nielsen. “We also administer over 110 scholarships benefiting local students to advance their education. In 2021, the CPCF distributed 475 grants and scholarships totaling over $1.4 million.”

Those who benefit from the foundation are widespread and diverse, but where there is a need, the foundation aims to ensure assistance that will provide a better quality of life for those in the Region. For those who want to help, the foundation provides a conduit to make meaningful and lasting contributions.

“Every individual, couple, family, nonprofit and for-profit business has a unique giving story. You may have questions about how to give back to your community. As your local community foundation, the CPCF provides you the opportunity to permanently support the causes you care about most, both now and for generations to come,” said Nielsen. "We do this by protecting and administering permanent funds, called endowments, through thoughtful grantmaking to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve.

“Whether you establish your own endowment fund or contribute to one of the 365-plus funds administered by the foundation, we are here to assist you with your charitable goals, ultimately creating a positive impact for those in our communities.”

For Nielsen, who has been president for more than five years, being part of the foundation is a labor of love in which she’s able to see the many ways that its programs touch its recipients and contributors. “I love the people and their passion for making our community a better place to live. From our donors, nonprofit partners, community stakeholders, volunteer board of directors and our amazing staff, everyone is working together for a common purpose,” she said.

For those looking to give their time, the foundation's Volunteer Fair is an opportunity to find an organization that best fits a person's schedule, abilities and interests.

After a cancellation last year due to the pandemic, the fair will return to Crown Point High School March 5. “Its great to be back! Volunteers are the lifeblood of nonprofit organizations. The fair is one of the ways we as the Crown Point Community Foundation help to support them and the importance of their work in our community,” said Nielsen.

For more information on ways to donate, visit thecpcf.org. Follow the CPCF on social media for updates.

