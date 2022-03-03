Crown Point Community Foundation Volunteer Fair Map

Booth No. ... Organization
1 ... NICK (Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids) Foundation
2 ... Community Help Network Inc.
3 ... Cedar Lake Historical Association
4 ... Little Brothers - Friends of The Elderly
5 ... Healing Streams Oasis Charismatic Church
6 ... National Spanish Exam
7 ... Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana
8 ... Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center
9 ... Tri-Town Safety Village
10 ... Lake County Fire Chiefs Association
/Lake County Hazmat Team
11 ... Winfield Community Foundation
12 ... VNA Hospice of NWI
13 ... Old Sheriffs House and Jail Foundation
14 ... Indiana Ballet Theatre Northwest
15 ... Crown Point PACE Department/City of Crown Point
16 ... Crown Point Emergency Management Agency
17 ... Best Buddies Indiana
18 ... Wabash Center
19 ... Crown Point Community Foundation
20 ... Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited
21 ... Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana
22 ... St. Jude House
23 ... Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana
24 ... Sojourner Truth House
25 ... Campagna Academy
26 ... United Way of Northwest Indiana
27 ... TradeWinds Deaf Services Inc
28 ... TradeWinds Services Inc
29 ... Wittenberg Village
30 ... Self-Injury Support Groups of Northwest Indiana
31 ... Prevent Child Abuse Lake County
32 ... Lake County Right to Life
33 ... The SHARE Group
34 ... Connect Christian Camp/LRCA
35 ... Phil's Friends
36 ... New Star
37 ... Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter