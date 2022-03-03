 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crown Point Community Foundation Volunteer Fair Map

  • 0
Crown Point Community Foundation Volunteer Fair Map
Provided

Booth No. ... Organization 

1 ... NICK (Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids) Foundation

2 ... Community Help Network Inc.

3 ... Cedar Lake Historical Association

4 ... Little Brothers - Friends of The Elderly

5 ... Healing Streams Oasis Charismatic Church

6 ... National Spanish Exam

7 ... Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana

8 ... Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center

9 ... Tri-Town Safety Village

10 ... Lake County Fire Chiefs Association

         /Lake County Hazmat Team

11 ... Winfield Community Foundation

12 ... VNA Hospice of NWI

13 ... Old Sheriffs House and Jail Foundation

14 ... Indiana Ballet Theatre Northwest

15 ... Crown Point PACE Department/City of Crown Point

16 ... Crown Point Emergency Management Agency

17 ... Best Buddies Indiana

18 ... Wabash Center

19 ... Crown Point Community Foundation

20 ... Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited

21 ... Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana

22 ... St. Jude House

23 ... Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana

24 ... Sojourner Truth House

25 ... Campagna Academy

26 ... United Way of Northwest Indiana

27 ... TradeWinds Deaf Services Inc

28 ... TradeWinds Services Inc

29 ... Wittenberg Village

30 ... Self-Injury Support Groups of Northwest Indiana

31 ... Prevent Child Abuse Lake County

32  ... Lake County Right to Life

33 ... The SHARE Group

34 ... Connect Christian Camp/LRCA

35 ... Phil's Friends

36 ... New Star

37 ... Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter

