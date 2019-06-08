Logan Garza, 9 of Crown Point participates in the corn on the cob eating contest Saturday during the Crown Point Hometown Festival Days. Logan came in a close second to winner Skyler Timoco, 11, of Hobart.
The Crown Point Hometown Festival Days continued Saturday with a variety of activities at Bulldog Park, including the traditional Dolly's Parade with Princesses followed by a corn on the cob eating contest.
John Luke
Princesses jump and dance following the traditional Dolly's Parade with Princesses Saturday at Bulldog Park in Crown Point as part of the Hometown Festival Days activities.
