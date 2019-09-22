PORTAGE — Crown Point junior running back Matt Walters doesn’t mind having to improvise.
Take, for example, his go-ahead 18-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter of Times No. 5 Crown Point’s 22-16 win against Portage on Friday.
Walters lined up in the backfield knowing his number was called for an outside carry. The only problem was the Indians defense was shading toward the very side he was supposed to run toward. He feared he’d be stuffed.
Sure enough, Walters took the ball out of junior quarterback Will Pettit’s hands and didn’t see any daylight where the gaps were supposed to be.
Cue the improv.
“Nothing was there so I ran the other way,” Walters said. “I saw the complete right side of the field open with only a corner and a safety left to beat so I took my chances that way.”
Walters’ quick thinking proved vital in waking up a Crown Point offense that up to that point had been neutralized by the Portage defense.
“We needed that,” Walters said. “Our offense got going a bit.”
Portage (1-4, 0-3) went on to answer Walters’ score with a touchdown of its own to retake the lead only four minutes later. But once again, it was Walters finding his way into the end zone for CP (3-2, 2-1) with what proved to be the game-winning score from 3 yards out and just under five minutes left.
Walters finished with 84 yards and two scores on 17 carries, but it was his initial score from 18 yards out that seemingly flipped momentum.
“Ultimately, that was a great run,” Crown Point coach Kevin Enright said. “Great field vision. He cut that thing back after reading his blocks. That was a big play in the game and a boost we definitely needed.”
Walters combined with fellow junior Davian Lira to make up Crown Point’s one-two punch at running back. He took just 18 carries his sophomore season behind 997-yard rusher Scotty Mills but now gets primary back opportunities.
In anticipation of a heavier workload, Walters said he gained about 10 pounds of muscle in the weight room knowing he’d have to take hits. A runner in the 100, 200 and 400 meters for the Bulldog track team, Walters said he’s fast but that his 5-foot-10, 155-pound frame doesn’t exactly bruise defenders.
“I’m not going to go out and truck you,” he said. “I’d much rather juke out a safety or a corner than have to run through them.”
He did Friday, and Crown Point was better off because of it.
“Matt is certainly taking advantage of every opportunity,” Enright said, “and that’s a credit to him.”