Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers named Max Preps Indiana Player of the Year

Basketball

Basketball stock

Girls basketball

Carrothers earns state honor: Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers has been named the Max Preps Indiana High School Player of the Year. Carrother helped the Bulldogs win the Class 4A state title. She's also a member of the Indiana Junior All-Star team.

Prep basketball

Several local players receive IBCA academic honors: Many Region players were named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's Academic All-State team, including nine on the first team. First-teamers include Luka Balac (Munster), Tate Ivanyo (Morgan Township), Christopher Mantis (Lowell), Logan Van Essen (Illiana Christian), Courtney Blakely (Bishop Noll), Holly Kaim (Munster), Nalani Malackowski (Chesterton), Ryin Ott (LaPorte) and Julia Schutz (Andrean). Boys receiving honorable mention include: Kyle Casbon (Boone Grove), Grant Comstock (Valparaiso), Cade Ehlinger (North Newton), Matthew Gonzalez (Highland), Drew Grennes (Hebron), Alec Hannon (Westville), Trevor Henckel (Westville), Trent Hudspeth (South Central), Colton Jones (Valparaiso), Cooper Jones (Valparaiso), Hunter Kneifel (Kouts), Jacob Oostman (Crown Point), Adam Richardson (Lowell), Bryce Schaum (Munster), Camden Scheidt (Highland), Baylor Sleziak (Lake Station), Ty Smith (Crown Point), Rowland Sorrick (Valparaiso) and Justin Van Drunen (Illiana Christian). Girls receiving honorable mention include: Katelyn Budz (Lowell), Breanna Burbridge (Highland), Kaitlyn Carr (Chesterton), Mia Depta (Crown Point), Ariel Esquivel (Griffith), Hannah Fields (Valparaiso), Courtney Fox (Kankakee Valley), Rose Fuentes (Bishop Noll), Elena Giorgi (Wheeler), Bri Houpt (Andrean), Mary Patricia Kelley (Michigan City), Tiana Morales (Lake Central), Kiana Oelling (Valparaiso), Lauren Pollock (LaPorte), Sophia Raffin (Chesterton), Jennifer Tomasic (Lake Central) and Madison Ward (Boone Grove). IBCA-member head coaches from schools across the state may nominate their senior student-athletes who meet criteria that include a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale and a class rank in the upper 25% of one's class.

Women's tennis

Valparaiso doubles team earns MVC award: Valparaiso's Allison McConnell and sophomore Demi Jhaveri were named the Missouri Valley Conference Doubles Team of the Week. The tandem continued to play a key role in the team’s success, notching a 6-2 triumph at No. 2 doubles in a 6-1 victory over Oakland. McConnell and Jhaveri have won three consecutive matches and gone 3-1 as a pair since McConnell was inserted into the doubles lineup.

College

Jackson named new MVC commissioner: Jeff Jackson has been named the 10th commissioner of the Missouri Valley Conference. Jackson is currently the Executive Associate Commissioner of the Big 12 Conference. He will officially begin his new role on July 1, following Doug Elgin as he ends his 33-year tenure as commissioner of the MVC on June 30, 2021. Jackson has worked in two Division I conference offices over the past seven years, and he also brings extensive basketball experience from a 30-year collegiate coaching career prior to his entry into athletics administration in 2014.

