Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers named Max Preps Indiana Player of the Year

Women's tennis

Valparaiso doubles team earns MVC award: Valparaiso's Allison McConnell and sophomore Demi Jhaveri were named the Missouri Valley Conference Doubles Team of the Week. The tandem continued to play a key role in the team’s success, notching a 6-2 triumph at No. 2 doubles in a 6-1 victory over Oakland. McConnell and Jhaveri have won three consecutive matches and gone 3-1 as a pair since McConnell was inserted into the doubles lineup.

College

Jackson named new MVC commissioner: Jeff Jackson has been named the 10th commissioner of the Missouri Valley Conference. Jackson is currently the Executive Associate Commissioner of the Big 12 Conference. He will officially begin his new role on July 1, following Doug Elgin as he ends his 33-year tenure as commissioner of the MVC on June 30, 2021. Jackson has worked in two Division I conference offices over the past seven years, and he also brings extensive basketball experience from a 30-year collegiate coaching career prior to his entry into athletics administration in 2014.