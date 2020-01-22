Culinary Creations for Charity: Chicago Auto Show gears up for First Look event

It's almost time for the annual culinary, beverage and entertainment extravaganza that heralds the opening of the Chicago Auto Show.

First Look for Charity, now in its 29th year, will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 7 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The event is always presented the day before the Chicago Auto Show opens to the public. This year, the auto show runs Feb. 8 to 17.

"Every one (attendees) have to feel good about coming to First Look for Charity and raising money for these 18 charities," said Tony Guido, Chicago Auto Show chairman. Guido said proceeds from the event always benefit 18 charitable organizations and that all the money stays in Chicagoland.

"Over $50 million has been raised over the last 28 years," Guido said, adding the event is expected to bring in $2.5 million for charity this year.

Guests in attendance will, of course, get a chance to get a "first look" at the new automobiles on the market. But, car fans will also be able to indulge in a variety of food and drink at the event.

"There's always great entertainment and great food," Guido said. The chairman said there are many people who are repeat attendees of First Look. There's also a good amount of new people who are encouraged by fans of First Look to come and check out the gala.