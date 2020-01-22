You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Culinary Creations for Charity: Chicago Auto Show gears up for First Look event
urgent

Culinary Creations for Charity: Chicago Auto Show gears up for First Look event

It's almost time for the annual culinary, beverage and entertainment extravaganza that heralds the opening of the Chicago Auto Show.

First Look for Charity, now in its 29th year, will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 7 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The event is always presented the day before the Chicago Auto Show opens to the public. This year, the auto show runs Feb. 8 to 17.

"Every one (attendees) have to feel good about coming to First Look for Charity and raising money for these 18 charities," said Tony Guido, Chicago Auto Show chairman. Guido said proceeds from the event always benefit 18 charitable organizations and that all the money stays in Chicagoland.

"Over $50 million has been raised over the last 28 years," Guido said, adding the event is expected to bring in $2.5 million for charity this year.

Guests in attendance will, of course, get a chance to get a "first look" at the new automobiles on the market. But, car fans will also be able to indulge in a variety of food and drink at the event.

"There's always great entertainment and great food," Guido said. The chairman said there are many people who are repeat attendees of First Look. There's also a good amount of new people who are encouraged by fans of First Look to come and check out the gala.

One of the draws of being at the event is also that guests have a chance to win a new car.

"This year a 2020 Ford Explorer ST will be given away," he said.

Guido said food from 80 restaurants will be in the spotlight at First Look for Charity. Among restaurants and caterers participating in the fundraiser will be Savor Chicago, Catered by Design, Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurants, Union Sushi and Barbeque, Andy's Frozen Custard, Butter Bella Gourmet Cookies, RPM on the Water, Garrett Popcorn Shops, The Chopping Block, Punch Bowl Social Chicago, Vanille, House of Blues, Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, Texas de Brazil, Chicago Chop House, Offshore Rooftop & Bar and more.

Guido said the menu will also feature gluten-free and vegetarian options.

Entertainment will include The Chicago 6, made up of former Chicago Bears members, The Four C Notes, who perform songs from The Four Seasons catalog and 7th Heaven.

Among charities the event will benefit this year are Advocate Health Care; Franciscan Community Benefit Services; Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago; Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago; Habitat for Humanity; JDRF; Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago; Misericordia; New Star; Turning Pointe Autism Foundation; and others.

For more information and ticket prices for First Look for Charity, visit chicagoautoshow.com.

12 Things to do in the Region this week

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

+2
South Shore Arts to benefit from special auction of items from late Region writer's estate
Visual Arts

South Shore Arts to benefit from special auction of items from late Region writer's estate

  • Updated

Late writer Pat Colander, who was a resident of Gary, loved the arts and was a strong supporter of the cultural community in Northwest Indiana.

A special auction starring art and personal items from her personal art and literary collections and other pieces, will be held Jan. 23 in Whiting. The auction is presented by Past/Present/Future Appraisals and hosted by Rivich Auction.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts