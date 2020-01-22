Culinary Creations for Charity: Chicago Auto Show gears up for First Look event

It's almost time for the annual culinary, beverage and entertainment extravaganza that heralds the opening of the Chicago Auto Show.
First Look for Charity, now in its 29th year, will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 7 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The event is always presented the day before the Chicago Auto Show opens to the public. This year, the auto show runs Feb. 8 to 17.
"Every one (attendees) have to feel good about coming to First Look for Charity and raising money for these 18 charities," said Tony Guido, Chicago Auto Show chairman. Guido said proceeds from the event always benefit 18 charitable organizations and that all the money stays in Chicagoland.
"Over $50 million has been raised over the last 28 years," Guido said, adding the event is expected to bring in $2.5 million for charity this year.
Guests in attendance will, of course, get a chance to get a "first look" at the new automobiles on the market. But, car fans will also be able to indulge in a variety of food and drink at the event.
"There's always great entertainment and great food," Guido said. The chairman said there are many people who are repeat attendees of First Look. There's also a good amount of new people who are encouraged by fans of First Look to come and check out the gala.
One of the draws of being at the event is also that guests have a chance to win a new car.
"This year a 2020 Ford Explorer ST will be given away," he said.
Guido said food from 80 restaurants will be in the spotlight at First Look for Charity. Among restaurants and caterers participating in the fundraiser will be Savor Chicago, Catered by Design, Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurants, Union Sushi and Barbeque, Andy's Frozen Custard, Butter Bella Gourmet Cookies, RPM on the Water, Garrett Popcorn Shops, The Chopping Block, Punch Bowl Social Chicago, Vanille, House of Blues, Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, Texas de Brazil, Chicago Chop House, Offshore Rooftop & Bar and more.
Guido said the menu will also feature gluten-free and vegetarian options.
Entertainment will include The Chicago 6, made up of former Chicago Bears members, The Four C Notes, who perform songs from The Four Seasons catalog and 7th Heaven.
Among charities the event will benefit this year are Advocate Health Care; Franciscan Community Benefit Services; Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago; Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago; Habitat for Humanity; JDRF; Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago; Misericordia; New Star; Turning Pointe Autism Foundation; and others.
For more information and ticket prices for First Look for Charity, visit chicagoautoshow.com.
