Chef Steven Chiappetti is once again sharing his passion for all things culinary in Chicago.

Chiappetti, a native of Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, is currently at the helm of the kitchen as executive chef at The Albert at Hotel EMC2 in Chicago's Streeterville area.

For Chiappetti, providing quality, simple food but with his own unique flair is of utmost importance. The chef was appointed executive chef at The Albert a year ago.

"I want to make it a great experience," he said, adding he also wants to focus on "getting to know our guests and getting everybody back to the table."

At The Albert, Chiappetti's menu features Italian-American cuisine with Calabrian inspirations. His family roots are Calabrian as well as French. He said he wants offerings to be "simple food that people can relate to." He stresses food doesn't have to be complicated to be excellent.

"We're all about taking care of our guests," he said. The Albert, Chiappetti further explained, is "an American restaurant inspired by Italy."

Chiappetti has been passionate about food since he was a child. He grew up in the family that was behind the Chiappetti Lamb and Veal company and had strong and talented cooking role models in his family.

"I was very fortunate to be around food," Chiappetti said. He added it was exciting being around the workings of the family butchering/stockyard business and even helping make deliveries as a kid.

The chef said it's important to instill the feeling of enjoyment for food and also making the experience feel like it's "family-style dining" with a good share of comfort foods and simple recipes with great flavor on the menu. Chiappetti believes in working with the best ingredients one can get.

One of the dishes Chiappetti personally loves on the menu was inspired by his grandmother's polenta dish. He said she would make the polenta and then just spread it on the table and everyone would dig in. At The Albert, Chiappetti creates Polenta Boards and serves them with various sauces.

The chef said he likes that the polenta offers people a "shareable experience."

Among other dishes that star on the menu at the 00-seat The Albert are Ravioletti; Chicken with garlic chips, grapes, new potatoes and rosemary; a 24-ounce Ribeye; Pork Chop; Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Parmesan Cheese: Crudo 18, which is a seared ahi-tuna dish; Olive Oil Cake; and more.

Chiappetti is also a believer in seasonality when it comes to designing menus. He said guests can expect the menu to change about four times during the year, with the seasons.

Through the years, Chiappetti has worked at and/or helped found a variety of restaurants in the Chicago area and elsewhere. They include Mango, Rhapsody, Marion Street Market, Cafe Le Coq and others. He recently worked for Caesar's Entertainment as well.

Chiappetti and his wife Leslie are the parents of Grace, 20 and Leo, 17. He said they all enjoy the kitchen as a family.

While Chiappetti spends many hours in the restaurant kitchen, he doesn't mind stepping into the kitchen at home.

"I love cooking at home. At home, I get to have fun," he said, with a laugh. "I just redid my kitchen."

To learn more about The Albert, visit thealbertchicago.com or call 312- 471-3883.