Carolina Martinez displays a variety of talents in the culinary field.

Martinez, of Merrillville, recently was given the Student Culinarian of the Year Award from the American Culinary Federation of Chefs of Northwest Indiana. She was awarded $300, a chef's coat, chef's patches, a medallion, an additional $250 and a plaque.

Throughout her life Martinez battled learning disabilities and other academic struggles and has come out a winner in her chosen field.

“Winning this award means so much to me,” Martinez said. “I would have never thought that I would win something so amazing. I am truly honored to have been nominated and win.”

Martinez added, “I always struggled in school due to my learning disabilities.” The student dropped out of high school but is now making her mark in the culinary industry.

“I have worked in the culinary industry for years. After my daughter was born, I knew that I needed to be an example for her. I could not tell her to finish school if I never did...I enrolled in the Goodwill adult education program at the Excel Center in Hammond and thought I would not make it. For the first time, I was open about my disability. I received so much support and I learned so much. Along the way, there was a mandatory college fair. I met Chef Elida (Abeyta, Hospitality program chair at Ivy Tech) and she was so excited to talk about the program. I had never even considered college.”

Martinez will graduate in May with honors. She hopes to continue in the culinary field and wants to open a business in the future.

After graduation, she can apply for the professional titles of Certified Pastry Chef and Certified Culinarian through the national ACF organization.

According to Chef Abeyta, “Carolina’s love of cooking and baking shows through her work. She has volunteered at the Meals on Wheels Gala, shown seniors how to prepare healthy meals and worked with future chefs from the Hammond Career Center. Any student that is struggling, Carolina is ready to help them. She is a model student.”