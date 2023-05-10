The building that once housed the library, chess tournaments and bagpipe classes is coming down.

The Orland Park Board of Trustees voted unanimously May 1 to enter an agreement with Darien-based Wight & Company for the development of a master plan for improvements to Doogan Park, 14700 Park Lane.

The plans include demolition of the Orland Park Cultural Center, which once housed the library, in January. That would add two acres of space to the park.

“The old library needs several million dollars of repair,” Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said. “We did offer it to schools (in Orland Park School District 135) for a dollar, and they declined because the repairs are too much for them to do.

“We think it’s more appropriate to expand the park, so that’s the plan.”

The park is named for Melvin Doogan, the mayor from 1965-1985 who helped get the library built on that site.

Trustee Cynthia Nelson Katsenes had concerns about programs at the center and was assured that any ongoing ones would be moved to other buildings in the village.

According to village documents, the center needs $6 million in repairs. The village has decommissioned the center, effective at the end of 2023.

An idea to put the building up for sale in January and give it six months to sell before demolition was dropped in favor of park improvements. Doogan Park would get a new look with upgrades to courts, fields and the playground.

The park currently features a baseball/softball field, basketball court, bean bag board, bike path, disc-golf course, accessible swing, pavilion, pickleball court, picnic grill, playground, tennis court and walking path. A splash pad also is possible.

The building opened in 1976 as the Aileen S. Andrew Memorial Library, according to the book “The Orland Story, From Prairies to Pavement” put together by the Orland Heritage Book Association.

Ground was broken in 1975 and the 7,500-square foot building was built for $416,000 with subsequent expansions.

According to a history page on the library’s website, the building was a gift from the Andrew Corp.

The library moved to its current 93,000-square-foot building in 2004.

The center was taken over by the village and over the years has hosted recreation classes including chess, bagpipes, computers, art, photography, music and fencing.

At one tine, the center housed the Karpov International Chess Institute, and Russian chess legend Anatoly Karpov visited the facility in 2012.

It also housed chess tournaments including the Illinois Open in 2011, which featured then-8-year-old Awonder Liang of Madison, Wis., who won a world championship for his age group in Brazil.

He later became the third youngest American to qualify for grandmaster, which he did at 14.