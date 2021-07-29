Curly Jo
Kelli Kniola is charged with four counts of child molesting, two counts of child exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography, all felonies, a court document states.
At 7:43 a.m. Friday first responders from the Long Beach Police Department and the LaPorte County Emergency Medical Services responded to Chastleton Drive and Lakeshore Drive.
Portillo's and Olive Garden may be eyeing new locations, while LongHorn Steakhouse ready to start construction in Schererville
LongHorn Steakhouse is ready to start construction near the new Chick-fil-A restaurant that's opening soon in Schererville, but Olive Garden and Portillo's may be eyeing new sites, town manager Robert Volkmann said.
"Critical race theory is not a topic that we feel belongs in a K-12 classroom," Superintendent Todd Terrill said.
Hobart police and the Northwest Regional SWAT team arrived at a Hobart home around 5:15 a.m. Monday to execute a search warrant, police said.
Damien M. Hagan, 23, posted a $50,000 surety bond Tuesday. He has not yet entered pleas to four felony charges, online court records showed.
A 42-year-old man was shot and killed outside a dry cleaners during an attempted vehicle theft Thursday night, a city official said.
A Crown Point man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening, police said.
Authorities found the man, who was cooperative with officers and was found to be legally carrying his firearm. No threats of any kind were made.
This was the first time the entire fest had an evacuation, said Pierogi Fest chairman and co-founder Tom Dabertin.