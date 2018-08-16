The excitement of flight and the adventure of boating will be in the spotlight this weekend in the Windy City.
The 60th annual Chicago Air and Water Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18 and 19 at North Avenue Beach. There's free admission to the event.
Among performers at the show will be The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds; U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights; U.S. Navy Parachute Team Leap Frogs; C-130; U.S. Coast Guard Cutter; The FireBirds Delta Team; and more.
Visit chicagoairandwatershow.us
Special 'Heartbreak Hotel' performances
The cast of "Heartbreak Hotel" will present a Candlelight Vigil to honor Elvis at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 16 in front of Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut, Chicago. The vigil will be a part of Elvis Week, honoring the King on the anniversary of his death.
Fans are invited to participate in the vigil The cast will also give a free performance outside of the theater.
"Heartbreak Hotel" is now in an open run at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. It stars Eddie Clendening, the singer/actor who originated the Elvis role in the "Heartbreak Hotel" production at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine. Clendening also originated the role of Elvis in the Broadway production of "Million Dollar Quartet," and also played Elvis in the Chicago production of "Million Dollar Quartet," which was a hit at The Apollo Theatre.
The story of "Heartbreak Hotel" revolves around Elvis' early years and his work with Sam Phillips, founder of Sun Records. It shows the growth of Elvis' career during those early days and interweaves a story of a secret love, betrayal and more.
"Heartbreak Hotel" was directed and written by Floyd Mutrux, who also wrote "Million Dollar Quartet."
In "Heartbreak Hotel," audiences will find Elvis' music as well as tunes from the King's other influences. Among songs on the playlist are "That's All Right," "Shake, Rattle and Roll," "Blue Suede Shoes," "Tutti Frutti," and more.
For more information on the show, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.