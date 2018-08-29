Jazz fans interested in hearing the quality sounds of an esteemed lineup of musicians should plan on attending the Chicago Jazz Festival this weekend.
The 40th annual Chicago Jazz Festival continues through Sept. 2 at the Chicago Cultural Center, Millennium Park and other venues across the city. Admission is free.
Among artists who will perform at The Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park will be Kurt Elling featuring Marquis Hall and Jeff "Tain" Watts at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 30; Dianne Reeves at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 31; Ramsey Lewis at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 1; and Maceo Parker at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 2.
Special guests at Fest for Beatles Fans
British musician, singer, record producer and manager Peter Asher along with Jeremy Clyde of Chad and Jeremy entertained Fab Four fans at the recent Chicagoland Fest for Beatles Fans.
The festival, held at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Rosemont, featured a mini concert set by Peter and Jeremy. Asher, of Peter and Gordon fame and Clyde, of Chad and Jeremy, entertained the crowd with individual hits from both groups and also told stories about the music business and working with The Beatles.
On the music roster were tunes such as "A World Without Love" and "Summer Song."
The Fest For Beatles Fans celebrated its 42nd year in the Chicago area. Another fest takes place in New Year every year.
In addition to Peter and Jeremy, guests also were entertained by band Liverpool, Billy J. Kramer and Beatles hairdresser Leslie Cavendish. Chicago DJ Terri Hemmert was master of ceremonies for the fest.
Attendees also had the opportunity to shop a massive marketplace with Beatles memorabilia; new items from T-shirts, mugs, magnets, home furnishings and other items; as well as books and music compilations.