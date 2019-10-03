Celebrate science and art at one of the city's prominent galas on Oct. 5.
The Museum of Science and Industry Chicago (MSI) will be the site of the 39th annual Columbian Ball. The theme this year is "Electric/Eclectic," which celebrates wearable technology and how it influences humanity.
Gala guests will have access to the temporary exhibitions titled "Wired to Wear" and "Makers United" during the ball. Attendees will also enjoy food, drink and dancing at the event.
Master of ceremonies for the Columbian Ball will be broadcaster Bill Kurtis. Co-chairs of the ball are Erin and Jason Pritzker, Peng Zhao and Cherry Chen.
Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, which will feature entertainment by an aerialist duo. In addition, there will be a whiskey sampling in the Liz Stiffel Tasting Room as well as an embroidery station. A fashion show of clothing from "Wired to Wear" will also be featured.
DJ Nick "Nonstop" Nicholson will play music throughout the evening. Dinner will be featured in the museum's Rotunda, not far from the Coal Mine, the Science Storms' tornado and the United Airlines Boeing 727 jet.
During dinner, music will be provided by DJ Emilio Abadia and the Jeff Gibbs Quartet. Exhibitors and innovators from "Wired to Wear" will be in attendance and guests will have a chance to speak with them.
An After Party will also be held in MSI's Entry Hall and features a live set by DJ Nick "Nonstop" Nicholson. A presentation by STAGE will also be featured. There will also be after hours access to the museum's interactive exhibits.
FYI: To learn more about the Columbian Ball, visit msichicago.org or call 773-684-1414.