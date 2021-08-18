Customized drinks have gone viral – and may be a recipe for disaster

A study last year in the Journal of the American Heart Association found women who drank one or more sugary beverages a day had an 18% higher risk of cardiovascular disease. Another study, from the AHA's journal Circulation, found sugary drinks are associated with an increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease and, to a lesser extent, cancer.

If you have been trying out some extra-sweet recipes you've seen online – and if you've developed a sugary habit – it is possible to retrain your taste buds to appreciate a healthier version of your favorite beverage.

"You can wean yourself off," St-Onge said. "If you're starting off enjoying those eight pumps or 10 pumps, then start cutting. Go from eight to six, and then six to four, and then four to three and see just how low you could go.

"You could train yourself to cut back, and if you do so gradually, it doesn't seem so painful."

Of all the unhealthy additions helping drink recipes go viral, perhaps the most dangerous ingredient is FOMO, the fear of missing out.