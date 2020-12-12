CVPA show to spread Dickens-style holiday spirit

Fans of Scrooge and other Charles Dickens' characters will be in the spotlight during a special show next weekend in Munster.
A "Dickens Christmas Carol Dinner Show" will be presented at 12:45 and 7:45 p.m. Dec. 18 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.
The event, featuring a menu by chef Joe Trama of Trama Catering, stars author Philip Potempa and former Times editor Crista Zivanovic. During the show, Potempa and Zivanovic will relay the tale of Scrooge and "A Christmas Carol," while doing different voices, accents and various sound effects.
"It's such a holiday classic," Potempa said, about Dickens' tale. "The characters come to life when you read the pages of the book. So to give voices to the characters adds another fun element to the telling."
Potempa said he and Zivanovic have had a good time working on the voices, Foley-style sound effects and other aspects of the production.
"There are rattling chains, clicking clocks and a spooky spectre," Potempa said. "We've added all the bells and whistles to the story."
In keeping with the safety precautions brought about by the pandemic, there will be a smaller audience in the ballroom for the show. Tables will also be socially distant and masks are required.
Zivanovic, who joked that she got "roped" into performing with friend Potempa, said it's really been a rewarding experience preparing for the show.
"The two of us have had so much fun," she said." Phil is a natural ham," Zivanovic joked. "I didn't realize that I, too, am a closet ham. We're both Christmas hams."
Zivanovic said Potempa took on the challenging job of adapting the story for their condensed version, which is told in under 50 minutes.
"I took 150 pages down to 18 pages," Potempa said.
Zivanovic said she's always loved the story of "A Christmas Carol." She grew up watching the classic film starring Alastair Sim. "I know the story inside out," she said, adding it was a holiday tradition to watch it with her father. Later, she would often take her two sons to see "A Christmas Carol" at Chicago's Goodman Theatre as a holiday tradition.
Zivanovic said those attending the show will get to see highlights of the popular tale and also get the chance to be "out" having a good time during this socially distant year.
"It satisfies that desire to be among people (safely) and get into the holiday spirit," she said.
The plated lunch meal for the event features English Pub Broccoli Cheese Soup, London’s Parkerhouse Rolls and Butter, Mr. Marley’s Ghostly Good Roasted Herb Chicken Breast, Sage and Onion Dressing and Cranberry Applesauce, Mrs. Cratchit’s Homestyle Mashed Potatoes, Tiny Tim’s Corn O’Brien and Ghost of Christmas Past’s Vanilla Bean Ice Cream w/Peppermint Candy Cane Accent. The dinner menu stars English Pub Broccoli Cheese Soup, Bob Crachit’s Garden Salad, Roasted Herb Chicken Breast, Sage and Onion dressing and Cranberry Applesauce, Mrs. Cratchit’s Homestyle Mashed Potatoes, Tiny Tim’s Corn O’Brien, London’s Parkerhouse Rolls and Butter and Ghost of Christmas Present’s English Trifle.
There will be a cash bar including drinks such as Egg Nog (with hint of brandy), Sparkling Poinsettia (Champagne Flute with a splash of cranberry juice) and a Festive Delicious Rum Punch (all $8 each).
For the lunch show, doors open at 11:30 a.m. Meal is served at noon and dessert and show at 12:45 p.m. For the dinner event, doors open at 6:30 p.m., dinner will be served at 7 p.m. with dessert and show at 7:45 p.m.
On display in the ballroom will be an exhibit exploring the life of Charles Dickens, including a rare framed piece featuring his signature on an original bank draft from the 1800s, as well as other pieces related to “A Christmas Carol.” A lobby exhibit, Festival of the Trees, featuring more than 20 trees, will be on display through Jan. 2.
Tickets are $30 plus tax for the lunch show and $40 plus tax for the dinner show. To reserve tickets, call the Special Events Office at 219-836-1930, ext. 2 or visit cvpa.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!