CVPA show to spread Dickens-style holiday spirit

Fans of Scrooge and other Charles Dickens' characters will be in the spotlight during a special show next weekend in Munster.

A "Dickens Christmas Carol Dinner Show" will be presented at 12:45 and 7:45 p.m. Dec. 18 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.

The event, featuring a menu by chef Joe Trama of Trama Catering, stars author Philip Potempa and former Times editor Crista Zivanovic. During the show, Potempa and Zivanovic will relay the tale of Scrooge and "A Christmas Carol," while doing different voices, accents and various sound effects.

"It's such a holiday classic," Potempa said, about Dickens' tale. "The characters come to life when you read the pages of the book. So to give voices to the characters adds another fun element to the telling."

Potempa said he and Zivanovic have had a good time working on the voices, Foley-style sound effects and other aspects of the production.

"There are rattling chains, clicking clocks and a spooky spectre," Potempa said. "We've added all the bells and whistles to the story."

In keeping with the safety precautions brought about by the pandemic, there will be a smaller audience in the ballroom for the show. Tables will also be socially distant and masks are required.