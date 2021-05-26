Cy caught napping

If napping were a professional sport, Cy the Cynic would have a bunch of endorsement deals.

"The man never plans his play," Rose told me after a penny game at my club. "He just seizes on the first line he sees."

As declarer at today's six clubs, Cy took the ace of spades and promptly led the ten of trumps. East covered with the queen, and Cy took the ace.

"Costing himself, and me, 1,470 points," Rose sighed.

13 tricks

The Cynic next ruffed a spade in dummy and led a second trump to his king. With a 3-2 break, he would have had the rest, but when West discarded, Cy was sunk. He took the jack of trumps and tried to run the diamonds. He threw his last spade on the third diamond as East ruffed, but had to lose a heart to West's king.

Cy took a nap at Trick Two: He must let East's queen of trumps win. If East returns a heart, Cy takes the ace, ruffs a spade in dummy, draws trumps and runs the diamonds for 12 tricks. A club or diamond opening lead always beats the slam.

Daily question