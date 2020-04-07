Cy going gray

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cy the Cynic's head of hair is starting to reflect his age.

"You're getting a few gray ones," I told Cy. "Soon you'll have as many as I do."

"Those are 'wisdom highlights,'" said Cy.

Gray hairs may come from making mistakes. As declarer at today's four spades, Cy won West's trump lead in dummy, took the ace of clubs, led a trump to dummy and threw a diamond on the king of clubs. The Cynic next finessed in hearts, and West took the king and led his last trump. Cy then led the ace and a third heart, but he lost two more hearts and also a diamond. Down one.

SECOND TRUMP

It would have been wiser for Cy to lead a heart to his queen at Trick Two. No doubt West would have led a second trump -- a diamond shift would not have occurred to him -- and Cy could win, take the ace of clubs and ace of hearts, ruff a heart in dummy and pitch a diamond on the king of clubs.

Cy could then ruff a club, draw trumps, concede a heart and make his game with a trump and his good fifth heart.

DAILY QUESTION